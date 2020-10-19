Mumbai, October 19: Mumbai Metro which was shut for more than six months due to the coronavirus lockdown reopened on Monday with the Ghatkopar-Versova Metro One line. According to the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, a go-ahead for the resumption of metro rail services in the state was given from October 15 but the Mumbai Metro decided to restart the operations from today after finishing all the safety runs.

The duration of operations for the single 11-km line between Ghatkopar to Versova has also been reduced to 12 hours starting from 8.30 am daily. Only 200 services of trains will run with services in either direction is up to 8 minutes as against 5 minutes and 400 services earlier. 360 people will be allowed on the metro train per service as against 1,350 people earlier. Mumbai Metro to Resume Passenger Services From October 19, Thanks Maharashtra Govt For Permission.

Safety Precautions For Passengers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Watch Video

Keeping all sanitation protocols in mind, @MumMetro is ready to welcome back Mumbaikars from today with a safe, secure and hygienic manner. Here's a sneak peek of what your new metro journeys will look like.#YourMetroSafeMetro #MetroSeChalonaMumbai pic.twitter.com/XohMJ1U6ZF — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) October 19, 2020

Temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained between 25-27 degree Celsius and passengers are encouraged to use digital tickets, smart cards or QR code-based tickets, an official statement said, a plastic token will not be issued. Escalators and lifts will be sanitised throughout the day.

Here are the SOPs for the passengers:

SOPs (standard operating protocols) for passengers, who will be subjected to a thermal screening on entry to stations, will include social distancing. There has been sticker inside the train to highlight where you can sit or stand - and the use of face masks at all times - whether in trains or on the platform.

