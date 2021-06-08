New Delhi, June 8: Southwest Monsoon has gained momentum and is expected to hit Mumbai in the coming days. Mumbai is set to receive the monsoon showers as southwest monsoon is expected to advance into the remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai during the next 2-3 days. In its all India weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and several states in South India including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, parts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive rainfall over the next 3 days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: From Goa, Maharashtra to Karnataka, Here's When Monsoon Is Expected In These States.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat. The MeT department termed it as pre-monsoon showers. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali, and Dahisar here till 11 am.

As Maharashtra braced for the monsoon 2021, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the state administration to stay alert and be prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state during this week. He said that there is a forecast of heavy rains from June 9 to 12 in the Mumbai Metropolian Region and Konkan region...prepare yourself to face any eventuality," he said.

On Saturday, the IMD had confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra, when it had reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district. However, the monsoon had not progressed to Mumbai despite favourable conditions.

