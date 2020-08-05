Mumbai, August 5: The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit on Tuesday arrested a man who was allegedly selling injections required for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection at inflated rates. Azam Nasir Khan, who hails from Uttarakhand, was selling injections, priced at Rs 32,000 each, for each Rs 1 lakh. Officers of the Crime Branch sent a decoy to trap Khan red-handed. Fifteen boxes were recovered. 231 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported in Maharashtra Police.

According to a report by Times of India, a Delhi-based chemist offered Khan a cut of Rs10,000 per injection if he sold them in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic. Khan, who would run a signboard business in Delhi, was forced to sell sanitisers and masks due to the four-month lockdown following the outbreak. He accepted the offer from the chemist and landed in Mumbai with injections like Actemra 400mg (tocilizumab injection). Mumbai: Dharavi-Based Rappers Release New Anthem Showcasing Area's Inspiring Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

The Crime Branch officers inspector Mahesh Desai, Asha Korke and sub-inspector Sudhir Jadhav, along with FDA officials got a tip about Khan and they decided to catch him. They had sent a decoy to inquire about the injection, and when Khan confirmed that he can get the injections they arrested him.

