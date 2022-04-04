The Mumbai Police on Monday took to Twitter and cautioned citizens against the consumption of drugs. Police said that citizens must say 'no to drugs' as it can derail one's life. "Caution! Flammable to life. Keep away from fire," the caption in the picture read.

Check Mumbai Police's tweet:

