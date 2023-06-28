It's raining heavily in several parts of Mumbai. The rain has brought a lot of relief to people tired of the scorching summer heat. It's raining heavily in several areas, and downpours are expected in many city regions. Twitterati has shared pictures and videos of the Mumbai rains. Check photos and videos of the Mumbai monsoon shared by netizens online. First Rain in Mumbai 2023 Images, Videos, #MumbaiRains Tweets and Wishes Go Viral As Netizens Welcome Monsoon Season in Maximum City.

Heavy downpour and traffic stacked up on Kanjurmarg signal as usual #MumbaiRains #mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/LXVBy4Oi77 — Priyanka Sareen (@priyankasareen1) June 28, 2023

#MumbaiRains Saw a small boy dancing in the rain, perched on top of the pillar. Like really dancing . 🤣🤣 See just above the autoriksha... pic.twitter.com/82LM3BP0rZ — Swati Garekar (@swatigar) June 28, 2023

