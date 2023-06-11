What is your memory of the ‘first rain in Mumbai?’ Trust us, everyone in the maximum city would have a core memory of their first city experience in rain. It could be good, bad, best or worst, but definitely worth remembering. After a tiring delay, Mumbaikars experienced rains on June 11, 2023, welcoming the monsoon season this year. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted rains for the weekend as an impact due to Cyclone Biparjoy, but it was only till Sunday evening that rainfall finally occurred. Netizens took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share ‘First Rain in Mumbai’ photos and videos along with the hashtag #MumbaiRains. Here take a look at some of them.

Well Said

No greater joy then getting drenched in the first rain. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/K31WvUwN7p — Mandar Mhatre (@MandarMtweets) June 11, 2023

Season of Pakodas Is Here

Uhh The Joy

This Brings So Much of Relief To Our Hearts

Rain Rain

#MumbaiRains arriving as isolated but heavy rain clouds move in from the sea over Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YZXbRtsbio — Arsh_N🍁🍁 (@B0mbayrains) June 11, 2023

The Happiness

