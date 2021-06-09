Mumbai, June 9: The Southwest Monsoon arrived early in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Maharashtra's capital city has received heavy rains as the monsoon advanced into more parts of Maharashtra. Heavy rains also lashed suburban areas, including Thane. Waterlogging is also reported in some parts of the city. The financial capital of the country received pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday. Rain Lashes Mumbai; MeT Dept Calls It Pre-monsoon Showers.

Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai, said, "Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year, so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date." The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has also issued a warning of "severe weather" in coastal and mid-Maharashtra between June 10 and 12. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed authorities to be prepared for any emergency situation.

#Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date: Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

As Mumbai recives heavy rainfall "#MumbaiRains" started to trend on Twitter as people posted pictures and videos on the microblogging site. Metizens also shared videos of waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai.

Mumbai receives heavy rainfall with the advancement of #Monsoon. Visuals from Sion.#MumbaiRains (Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/8NGpaRwB8g — Sayeed Akhtar (@SayeedA11802546) June 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai on June 9. The IMD tweeted, "Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) today the 09th June and likely to advanced into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 2 days."

According to the RMC Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar here till 11 am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the IMD on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra when it had reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district. Shubhangi Bhute, director at the RMC Mumbai, termed the present rainfall in the city as "convective precipitation".

