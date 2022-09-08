Mumbai, September 8: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old college student allegedly tried to kill himself by setting himself ablaze in Vakola. As per reports, the 19-year-old college student took the drastic step after his girlfriend slit her wrist on Tuesday. Police officials said that the boy was depressed when he saw a video of his girlfriend slitting her wrist. The youngster even went live while trying to end his life.

According to a report in the Times of India, the boy was saved immediately by his family who rushed him to a nearby hospital. The youngster's condition is stable. Cops also said that his girlfriend is also stable as she was administered medical treatment after she slit her wrist. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Bites Mother-in-Law's Fingers After She Turns Off TV, Slaps Husband for Intervening; Complaint Filed.

So far, the police have not registered any FIR in the two incidents. "The boy took the extreme step on Monday night after he saw his girlfriend's video posted on social media. Police are probing the case and, if needed, a case will be registered. The boy suffered 10% burns. He claimed he took the extreme step because the girl's parents had rejected his marriage proposal," Pradip More, senior inspector of Vakola police said.

Police also said that both the families stay in a chawl in Santacruz (East). The Vakole police have noted the incident in a diary and will probe the matter.

In another incident that took place in Punjab's Ludhiana, a woman who was allegedly depressed over her married life set her three-and-a-half-year-old son on fire after pouring synthetic motor oil on the toddler. The toddler suffered 60 percent burns after the incident. After the incident came to light, the woman was booked and a case of an attempt to murder was filed against her.

