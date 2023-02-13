Mumbai, February 13: The Internet is both a boon and a curse. Recently, an IIT-Bombay filed a complaint against a couple alleging the accused had unnatural sex with him and performed black magic against him. The victim also said that the couple tried to murder him while performing a sex act. The Mumbai police registered an FIR on Saturday. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband of Unnatural Sex on Nuptial Night, Harassment Over Dowry; Seven of Accused’s Family Booked.

According to a report published by the Indian Express, the complainant and the accused met on the gay dating app Grindr nearly two years ago. The complainant, who is in his thirties, revealed horrifying details of the encounter. He alleged that he would have died after the way the accused held his neck while having sex. The accused tied his hand and neck and branded him at several places on his body while performing tantric sex. He was made a sex slave by the accused and his wife, the victim added. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped, Forced Into Unnatural Sex on Pretext of Marriage by Man She Met on Social Media; Accused Arrested.

On the basis of the complaint, the couple was booked under charges of attempt to murder, unnatural sex, and sections of the Black Magic Act. The report said that both the accused are highly educated and have well-to-do jobs,

