USA's Madison Keys will take on Katie Boulter in the second round of the women's singles of the ongoing French Open 2025. The Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter women's singles match is expected to begin at 6:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the 2025 Roland Garros French Open in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter French Open 2025 Roland Garros second round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app & website. Coco Gauff Forgets Her Racquet at French Open 2025 Before First Round Victory Against Olivia Gadecki, Jokingly Blames It on Her Coach (Watch Video).

French Open 2025 Day 5 Schedule

