Mumbai, December 13: The headless and naked body of a Goregaon woman, who was in early 30s, was found in a Matheran lodge early Sunday. Her male partner who, at lodge register had given fake names for them is missing.

Police said the victim was killed with a sharp weapon and her head is yet to be found. The killer fled with all her clothes and belongings to hide her identity. Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide in Deonar After Woman Friend Doesn't Receive Phone Call

The probe was initially delayed since the couple was caught on CCTV wearing Covid mask and the lodge didn't take any identity proof like Aadhaar from them but then police found a handbag.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the lodge owner, Ketan Ramane, found the body when he went to their room for morning service. The couple was caught on CCTV cameras of Dasturi Naka entry point entering Matheran Saturday evening. The Dasturi naka CCTV does not show the suspect leaving, which means he took a different route to flee, police said. His identity is still not clear. Matheran police have formed five teams to looking for the suspect and also find the woman's head. Three teams with Mumbai police and two teams of Raigad police are positioned in the upper and lower areas of Matheran for investigation.

“The woman's body has been taken to Panvel sub-district hospital for postmortem," said Dr Rupali Misal, medical officer, BJ Hospital, Matheran. "Most of the locals' livelihood is dependent upon the lodging business. Most of the lodges are illegal in terms of obtaining permission, CCTVs and security, following minimum compliances, etc. License and other compliances checking are ignored completely by police and administrative authorities," said a Matheran resident. "Police have convened a meeting of all lodge owners wherein minimum compliance will be rolled out. The lodge owner's permission details are being tracked," said Surekha Bhanage, chief officer Matheran municipal council. Karnataka: 39-Year-Old Man Kills Youth for Harassing His Minor Daughter in Bengaluru

