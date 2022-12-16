Mumbai, December 16: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a widow was allegedly raped by her school friend. As per reports, the incident took place when the 51-year-old widow from Goregaon was allegedly raped by her school friend whom she met after 35 years. Cops said that the victim stays with her children in Goregaon.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused is the victim's school friend and lives with his family in Kandivali. During investigation, cops found that the victim and the accused were childhood friends and the two studied in the same school till class 10. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

An officer privy to the case said that the duo met each other after 35 years when the two met through social media two years ago. The officer said that the accused contacted the widow and rekindled his friendship with her again again. The duo used to share stories about their family and personal life.

The investigation also revealed that the accused tried to support the victim as her husband died and the two eventually fell in love. After getting close, the two even had physical relations. "The accused is an auto driver whose financial condition was not well enough as that of the victim. He was asking for financial help from her citing various reasons. In order to help her friend, the victim helped the accused financially multiple times," the officer said. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Tortured by Husband and In-Laws, Woman Dies After Jumping off Building in Koparkhairane; Child Survives.

When the accused demands increased, the victim distanced herself from him. An argument also took place between the two amid which the accused abused and even threatened her. Realising that the accused cheated on her, she lodged a complaint against him with Goregaon police. The accused was arrested and later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody.

