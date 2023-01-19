Mumbai, January 19: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman in a local train. Police officials said that the accused molested the 22-year-old woman in the second-class compartment of a packed local train.

Cops said that the accused went on to unzip his pants and touch the woman inappropriately. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim is a resident of Kurla. GRP officials said that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the woman was heading towards Dombivli. The accused has been identified as Shekhar Redij. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Befriends Man, Threatens to Show Their Private Video to His Wife and Extorts Rs 33 Lakh From Him.

Speaking about the incident, Walmik Shardul, senior inspector of Kurla GRP said, "She took a crowded fast local train and she started feeling a touch. Initially, she ignored it because of the crowd, but when it continued, she turned around and found the man had unzipped his pants."

Another passenger noticed what the man was doing, post which, some passengers beat the accused. One of them called the GRP helpline number and reported the incident. Once Dombivli station arrives, the passengers handed over the accused to GRP personnel. Following this, cops registered an FIR against the accused, who is said to be a resident of Diva. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

GRP officials said that the accused has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). After the incident came to light, Kurla GRP took the accused in their custody, as the incident took place within their limits. An officials said that Redij supplies food articles in order to earn a living.

