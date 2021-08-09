Mumbai, August 9: Two men, employed as ornament polisher at a gold workshop in Mumbai, allegedly stole jewels worth Rs 6 Lakh from their employers and fled. As per reports, the accused identified as Mahadev Kayal and Vishwajeet Bora, were given a 4.86 carat diamond and a gold pendant weighing 33.78 grams by their employer and owner of the workshop to polish and duo allegedly fled from the spot with them. Reports inform that the accused have been arrested by the police. Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Offers Food to Beggar, Rapes Her Inside Parked Bus in Juhu.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, after receiving the two pieces of jewels by their employer, the duo went out for lunch and did not return till late evening. The incident took place on July 27. Following which the owner of the workshop filed a complaint with the police in this matter. On scanning the CCTVs, the police reportedly found that the duo had left through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Mumbai Shocker: Two Women Hack Neighbour to Death With Hardware Tool in Chembur Over Previous Enmity, Arrested.

The police tracked the accused's mobile phones to find their exact location and nabbed them. Chandrakant Gharge, Assistant Inspector, Dahisar Police Station told the HT, " “We have arrested the accused for theft and have recovered the entire stolen ornaments." One was the accused was caught from Ahmedabad and the other one from Nallasopara.

In a similar incident, two men, accused of robbing cash worth Rs 70,000 from a shop at Greater Kailash in New Delhi, were also arrested by the police on Sunday. The duo reportedly threatened an employee of the shop with toy guns and stole the cash.

