Good news for Mumbaikars! The depleting water levels of the lakes that supply water to Mumbai are finally increasing as the state receives heavy rainfall. The current water stocks at the lakes stands at 10.88%. The increased water levels could lead to hold city civic body’s plan to impose water cut in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently announced a 10 per cent water cut in the city starting July 1. For the unversed, Mumbai water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Stock in Lakes Down to 7%; City Civic Body to Impose 10% Water Cut From July 1.

Water Levels in Lakes Rise to 10%

Water stocks in lakes supplying to #Mumbai now at 10.88%. pic.twitter.com/aN6xhRraIs — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) June 30, 2023

