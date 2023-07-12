Mumbai, July 12: The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai has now risen to 27.65 percent from 15.4 per cent on July 3. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in the seven lakes is now at now 27.65 percent. The civic body said that on Wednesday, the water stock in the seven lakes is which supply drinking water to the financial capital of India is now at 4,00,141 million litres.

As per a report in Mid-day, the water stock of 4,00,141 million litres is better when compared to the water stock of 2,22,868 million litres on July 3. It is to be noted that Mumbai draws its water from seven lakes which include Tulsi, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. The BMC data revealed that the water level in Tansa is at 52.33 percent while that of Modak-Sagar is at 33.00 percent. Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Levels in Seven Lakes Rise to 15%; No Respite for Mumbaikars As 10% Water Cut To Continue.

On the other hand, Middle Vaitarna has a water stock of 38.85 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 3.62 percent, and Bhatsa Lake has 21.68 percent. Meanwhile, Vihar and Tulsi Lakes too have 45.22 percent and 64.41 percent of water levels to date. While the water levels in the seven lakes are increasing, the monsoon seems to have taken a break in the city with Mumbai receiving on-and-off showers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "light to moderate spells of rain" in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday. Taking to social media, the civil body said that Mumbai received 2.15 mm of rainfall while the Eastern Suburbs received 2.07 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8 am today. Similarly, Mumbai's Western Suburbs received 1.20 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Navi Mumbai Water Cut Update: NMMC Says No Additional Water Cut in Navi Mumbai As Morbe Dam Receives Good Rainfall; Half Day Water Cut per Week To Continue.

While the water levels in the seven lakes continue to rise, the 10 percent water cut in the city is likely to continue unless withdrawn by the civic body. The BMC has also said that a high tide of about 3.41 meters is likely to hit Mumbai at around 7.18 pm today.

