Mumbai, December 28: Locals in Mumbai experienced a rare cold winter evening on Monday as the temperature dipped considerably. At 10 pm, the temperature in Mumbai was at 23 degrees Celsius, according to the weather.com. The lowest temperature recorded this season was 15.8 degrees Celsius on December 23. The cold winter took Mumbaikars by surprise as they rarely experience such weather. Winter 2020: North India to Experience Dense Fog Over Coming Days, Mercury Likely to Dip by 2–3 Degrees, Says IMD.

Earlier today, residents of Mumbai and its suburbs woke up to a slight nip in the air following a marginal dip in temperature. Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, a sharp decline of 4.4 degrees from yesterday and 1.4 degrees below normal. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a fall in temperatures for two or three days starting Sunday. Mumbai Rains: Parts of Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar Receive Rain, IMD Predicts More Rainfall, Traffic Jams Due to Low Visibility.

Mumbai residents took to Twitter as the mercury dipped, prompting people to bring out their winter clothes.

The temperature went down to 25°C while I was out today without a jacket and I started shivering because that's cold for Mumbai folks okay — Pri//Saxena's only hoe♡ (@insequeerhoe) December 28, 2020

16.2C in National Park already. Could hit low of 11-12C tomorrow there. Santacruz could be 14-15C tomorrow morning. https://t.co/xKFGwWjj3g — Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) December 28, 2020

whys it suddenly so cold in mumbai what the hell — jaykay (@jkIesbian) December 28, 2020

For once it's cold in Mumbai and i love it. — Devansh (@devansh_chokshi) December 28, 2020

IT IS FINALLY WINTER IN MUMBAI. I HOPE IT LAST FOR 2 days at least. pic.twitter.com/HOYBLCTXPg — ◼️◻️ (@moistmino) December 28, 2020

ठाणे, मुंबई, नवीमुंबईत उद्या २९ डिसेंबर, सकाळी तापमानात तीव्र घट होण्याची शक्यता. किमान तापमान 15 अंशाच्या आसपास. ठाणे नवीमुंबईत अजुन पारा खाली उतरण्याची शक्यता.पहाटे लवकर बाहेर पडण्या-यांनी, मॉर्निंग वाॅकर टेक केअर. 29 Dec Mumbai morning min temp could be lowest so far~15°C, TC pic.twitter.com/j9v5xsKU7B — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 28, 2020

"The fall in temperature is mostly due to the cold northerly to northwesterly winds from the northern plains in association with the passage of a western disturbance," KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD, said. He also predicted further fall in the temperature in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai tomorrow. In 2019, the lowest recorded temperature in Mumbai was 16.4 degrees Celsius and the year before, it was 14.4 degrees Celsius.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).