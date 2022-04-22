Mumbai, April 22: NRI coastal police were able to nab an accused who last week made away with Rs 82.50 lakh meant for depositing in the ATM machines with the help of a GPay transaction.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the agency which hired him did not maintain any record of the employees. Senior police inspector, Ravindra Patil from NRI coastal police station said, “The day the accused fled with ₹82.50 lakh was the first day of his work and the agency that hired him did not know anything about him apart from his name and that he resided at Koparkhairane. No document of the accused was allegedly collected by the agency.” Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Using Ex-Girlfriend's Intimate Photos to Force Her to Give Up Business Share

However, on the day the crime, the driver had asked the agency to credit his day’s wages of Rs 800 to his friend’s GPay number. This helped the police trace his friend who then gave the accused’s details to the police. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Challenged Woman Gang Raped in Vijayawada's Government Hospital

Commenting on the matter, Navi Mumbai police commissioner, BK Singh said, “Having a police NOC along with residential proof is a must for every agency to collect while hiring a person. In cases where there are no details about the accused, cracking the case becomes difficult. Hence, we take action against such agencies found to be not following the norms.”

