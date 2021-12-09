Mumbai, December 9: A 40-year-old woman was duped of Rs 7.76 lakh by cyber fraudster who allegedly impersonated as project manager of an Indian multinational corporation and made her invest in a scheme to promote their company, promising hefty returns. Mumbai Woman Duped Of Rs 6.25 Lakh By Online Fraudster By Posing As Indian Navy Captain on Matrimonial Site

The victim lodged an FIR on December 5 at the Navghar police station in Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar. The complainant works in an entertainment company while her husband works in a hotel.

The woman saw an advertisement on Facebook named “Yang-101304” for earning quick money online on November 28. On clicking, she received a chat message from Yang 101304 on Facebook messenger. In the message, the fraudster impersonated as project manager of wipro and said they had started a project for the company’s promotion.

The woman told police that “I was told I will get a profit of 20-40 per cent on my investments and was asked to click a WhatsApp link given to me. As he used the name Wipro, I trusted him. The fraudster asked me for my personal details and then asked to visit the company’s online shop to complete the project.”

The woman was then allegedly asked to visit a fraudulent website where she was made to register her personal details and open an account. She was then asked to invest Rs 300 in an online shop and received Rs 30 as a bonus in an e-wallet assigned to her. For further tasks, she was asked to download Telegram, a messaging platform, said the police.

According to a report in The Indian Express, through Telegram, the fraudster made her invest a few hundred rupees first and later a few thousand rupees. Each time she made the investment, she received a bonus of a few hundred rupees on her investment that built her trust, she said to the police.

The fraudster then convinced her to complete a five-level task and for each task, she was made to invest and at the end of all, she was to get the entire money with interest. To complete this task, she paid a total of Rs 2.29 lakh, said the police.

But the fraudster said the task was incomplete and made her pay another Rs 1.55 lakh, said the police. The woman then started asking for her money back but the fraudster told her she would have to pay GST to get the money. When she paid it, the fraudster told her that there was a delay in completing the task and asked for more money, said the police. Surat Woman Duped Of Rs 8.26 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Trying To Purchase Puppy Online; 1 Arrested

The woman ended up paying a total of Rs 7.76 lakh thinking she would be getting hefty interest, said the police. But when the fraudster asked for another Rs 2 lakh as membership fees, she realised that she was being cheated, added the police.

When she refused to pay any more money, the fraudster cut all communication with her and she approached the police. Police are investigating the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).