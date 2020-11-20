New Delhi, November 20: PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence establishment over Nagrota encounter on Friday. According to an ANI update, government sources revealed that it was found that terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday gave a strict warning to Pakistan that no intruder who crosses the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into India will survive, hours after four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. In early hours of Thursday, the terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed near the Ban toll plaza on the highway of the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir: Four Terrorists Eliminated, Constable Injured in Nagrota Encounter.

PM Narendra Modi Held a Review Meeting Over Nagrota Encounter:

PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence establishment over Nagrota encounter. It was found that the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack: Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/f4ubNq742N — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The Nagrota encounter started after a truck carrying four terrorists from Jammu to Kashmir was intercepted by security forces personnel near the highway on Thursday. The gunbattle started near Nagrota toll plaza when some terrorists opened fire at police and paramilitary forces.

