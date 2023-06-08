Four, including prime accused Harish Sharma arrested on Thursday evening for vandalising 17 idols of Hindu deities in four different temples in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gulavathi police station. According to the police, the incident is said to have happened in the Baral on the night of May 30 and all the accused were drunk. The main accused in the crime are Harish and Innu. Earlier, locals suspected that the miscreants deliberately attacked the temples with the intention of destroying the peace of the society. Temples Desecrated in Uttar Pradesh: Tension in Bulandshahr District After Four Hindu Temples Vandalized by Miscreants (Watch Video).

UP Police Statement on the Incident:

