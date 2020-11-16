New Delhi, Nov 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted the media fraternity on the National Press Day, asserting that the Narendra Modi government believed in the freedom of Press and opposed attempts to "throttle" it.

Extending his greetings, Shah tweeted: "Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation. The Modi government is committed to the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it." National Press Day 2020 Messages and Wishes Take Over Twitter: Netizens Share Images, Quotes and Greetings For All Journalists and Mediapersons on This Significant Day.

Greetings on #NationalPressDay. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation. Modi govt is committed towards the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud Media’s remarkable role during COVID-19. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2020

The Home Minister also lauded the efforts of the media in the fight against ongoing coronavirus pandemic, mentioning that it had played a "remarkable role".

In a message at a webinar held by the Press Council of India on the occasion, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar reiterated that "freedom of Press is the cornerstone of our democracy", but also stressed that it is a "responsible freedom".

November 16 is celebrated as National Press Day since the Press Council of India was established on this day in 1966.

