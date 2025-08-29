New Delhi, August 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated annually on August 29 to honour the legendary hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand. Reflecting on India’s evolving sporting landscape, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to fostering a culture of sports and fitness, strengthening institutional support for athletes, and expanding access to modern training and competition venues across the country.

PM Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Japan, posted on X a message on Friday. He wrote, “Greetings on National Sports Day! On this special occasion, we pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose excellence continues to inspire generations.” “In the last decade, India’s sporting landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation. From grassroots programmes that nurture young talent to creating world-class facilities, we are seeing a vibrant sports ecosystem in our nation. Our government remains committed to supporting athletes, building infrastructure and making India a global hub for sporting excellence,” he added. National Sports Day 2025: Fans Pay Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on Hockey Legend's 120th Birth Anniversary.

The National Sports Day commemorates the birth anniversary of one of the greatest hockey players, Major Dhyan Chand, and also emphasises the importance of sports and physical activity. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid a floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi earlier this morning. He later posted on X, “On the occasion of National Sports Day today, a floral tribute was offered to the wizard of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji, on his birth anniversary. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while paying tributes to the icon, said that he inspires and will forever remain alive in the memory of the countrymen. “On this day of his birth anniversary, salutations to Major Dhyan Chand ji, the wizard of hockey, who has made India's talent in hockey wave the flag across the entire world; and heartfelt wishes to all on ‘National Sports Day’.” Why is National Sports Day Celebrated on August 29 in India? Know Reason and Significance.

"In the era of slavery, with limited resources, the unwavering dedication and hard work with which Major Dhyan Chand ji established his mettle in the world of hockey is unparalleled. Major Dhyan Chand ji, who inspires the continuous promotion of hockey and other sports in the country, will forever remain alive in the memory of the countrymen,: HM Shah added.

