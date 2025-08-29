August 29 marks the birth anniversary of Indian hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest hockey players the world has ever seen. Born on 29 August 1905, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Major Dhyan Chand's love for hockey began at a very young age. His exceptional talent in ball control, quick reflexes, and ability to score goals became evident as he started representing the Indian Army. Dhyan Chand's career is filled with numerous accolades, including three Olympic golds for India in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions. To honour and extend his legacy, every year on August 29, National Sports Day is celebrated in India. To celebrate his 120th birth anniversary, fans pay tribute to one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Why is National Sports Day Celebrated on August 29 in India? Know Reason and Significance.

Heartwarming Note for Major Dhyan Chand

So much to learn from Dhyan Chand on his birthday and National Sports Day. It starts with his name. He was born Dhyan Singh, but once he joined his regiment, he had very little time in the day to practice, so he practiced at night, by moonlight and was given the name Dhyan Chand.… pic.twitter.com/pGSCS1qusA — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 29, 2025

India Celebrates 120th Birth Anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand

On National Sports Day, we celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, dedication, and teamwork that are so vital both on the field and in the workplace. Today, we honor the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, a true legend whose discipline and excellence continue to inspire generations.… pic.twitter.com/AGq6GQi6rg — SUKHVINDER SINGH (@sukkhi) August 29, 2025

Fans Pay Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Honoring the legend, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary. 🏑✨ On National Sports Day, let’s celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination that inspires our nation to aim higher every day.#NationalSportsDay2025#Dhyanchand#HockeyWizardpic.twitter.com/yRn1r5xm3F — Dibyendu K Das (@dibyendu_das) August 29, 2025

The Eternal Pride of India

🙏🏼🇮🇳 Saluting the hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary – the eternal pride of India! 🏑✨ — vipin talwar (@vipintalwar) August 29, 2025

Fans Celebrate the Legacy of Major Dhyan Chand

🏏⚽🏋️‍♂️ On #NationalSportsDay, we salute the grit, grace, and glory of every athlete—known and unsung. From local grounds to global arenas, the spirit of play unites us all. Let’s move, inspire, and celebrate the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand. 🇮🇳 #SportsForAll #IndiaMoves — Vijay Kumar Bohra (@csvijaybohra) August 29, 2025

