August 29 marks the birth anniversary of Indian hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest hockey players the world has ever seen. Born on 29 August 1905, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Major Dhyan Chand's love for hockey began at a very young age. His exceptional talent in ball control, quick reflexes, and ability to score goals became evident as he started representing the Indian Army. Dhyan Chand's career is filled with numerous accolades, including three Olympic golds for India in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions. To honour and extend his legacy, every year on August 29, National Sports Day is celebrated in India. To celebrate his 120th birth anniversary, fans pay tribute to one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Why is National Sports Day Celebrated on August 29 in India? Know Reason and Significance.

