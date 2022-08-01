Mumbai, August 1: The National Tote, a common platform for betting launched by the Turf Authorities of India last month, will now commence on August 28, TOI reported. The earlier date for the commencement of the betting platform was August 1.

" We are still testing it and that’s why the delay. We will start now from the Hyderabad races scheduled to be held on August 28, " K Uday Eswaran, chairman of the Banglore Turf Club told the media house. 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai Witnesses Great Sportsmanship.

This new arrangement for betting is likely to boost the racing industry. In the National Tote, the money placed by the punters at the different racing club's portals will be combined to show dividends in real-time and the dividends will be paid accordingly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2022 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).