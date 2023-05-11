Mumbai, May 11: The Navi Mumbai police recently arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman doctor on the pretext of marriage. The accused identified as Mukund Gade (40) is a resident of Vashi. Police officials said that the accused is a government employee who works at Charni Road.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Vashi police arrested the accused after the 38-year-old woman doctor lodged a complaint against him thereby accusing him of raping her. An officer said that both, the complainant and the accused are divorcees and were looking for an alliance. The officer said that the two had even registered themselves on a matrimonial site. Mumbai Shocker: FIR Against PSI for Raping His Colleague Under Pretext of Marriage.

Accused and Victim Met Through Matrimonial Site

During the investigation, cops learned that the duo met through the matrimonial site in July 2022. Following this, the two met each other very often. However, as the year neared its end, the accused started avoiding the woman doctor and told her that he can't marry her. Later, on February 4, the accused called the woman to meet him at his residence in Vashi saying that he was not keeping well.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that when she went to meet him, the accused allegedly forced himself upon her. The complaint further said that after the accused forced himself upon her, she asked him to marry her to which he simply refused. A senior officer said that the woman approached them last week and lodged a complaint against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

"She approached us last week with a complaint following which he has been arrested today and is currently in police custody," Shashikant Chandekar, senior police inspector of Vashi Police Station said.

