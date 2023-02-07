Jogeshwari, February 7: Mumbaikars, brace yourself for yet another water cut as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that there will be a cut in water supply in certain areas of Mumbai on February 8 and 9. The water cut will in effect from 10 am to 10 am. The water cut will affect the M ward (East and West) owing to the repair works namely the replacement of the inlet valve of the Trombay High-Level Reservoir. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Water Supply to Remain Suspended for 24 Hours in These Areas, Check Dates and Timings.

The Trombay plant supplies water to the major parts of the metropolis. Owing to the repairing work at the plant, the water supply at Chembur, Deonar, Mankhurd, and surrounding areas will be suspended for 24 hours. Meanwhile, the BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to judiciously use water and avoid any wastage. Residents are also requested to store water the previous day before the water cut. Thane Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Be Disrupted for 24 Hours on January 18, Check List of Affected Areas.

Earlier, Mumbai faced a 24-hour water cut on January 30 and 31. The civic authority has stated repair works on pipelines as the reason behind the water cut. The pipelines that connect to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant are being repaired. The majority of Mumbai receives water from the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant.

