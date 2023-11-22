Mumbai, November 22: Nawaz Modi Singhania, the estranged wife of industrialist Gautam Singhania, made serious claims of physical abuse against her husband. Nawaz accused Gautam of kicking and punching her and throwing her out of the company. Nawaz said that Gautam “assaulted" her and their daughter in September.

In an interview to India Today, on the morning of September 10, Singhania assaulted both Nawaz and their daughter for about 15 minutes. "He beat up, smashed up, kicked, and punched us unrelentingly," she said. Raymond Loses Rs 1,500 Crore of Market Capitalisation As Chairman Gautam Singhania’s Separation From Wife Sparks Uncertainty Among Investors.

“He suddenly left the scene of the attack and disappeared. I could only imagine that he was going to get his guns or weapons,” she alleged. Gautam Singhania, MD of Raymond Group, Announces Separation From Wife Nawaz Modi Singhania After Video of Her Being Stopped From Entering Her Husband’s Diwali Party Surfaces.

“I dragged my daughter to safety to another room,” Nawaz Modi further said.

During the interview, Nawaz Modi asserted that Gautam Singhania had flung her and Niharika around the room on multiple occasions. She stated, "He was just going all out for Niharika and me, and we were just trying to protect each other," she added.

Modi revealed her physical vulnerabilities due to past surgeries, indicating that Singhania was aware of these conditions yet still subjected her to aggressive treatment. She attributed the assault to a struggle for control over the use of a particular bathroom, implying Singhania's desire for dominance and control.

Nawaz also highlighted Singhania's admiration for Atulya Mafatlal, drawing parallels between Mafatlal's alleged abusive behavior towards his wife and her husband's mindset.

"Gautam thinks, 'what power, what control, what strength...what a superhuman!'" Modi stated, implying Gautam's desire to exert dominance over her.

The allegations come against the backdrop of Singhania's recent announcement of their separation. Gautam Singhania has denied all allegations levelled against him. Billionaire Gautam Singhania on November 13 announced separation from his wife, saying the two have decided to pursue different paths. Singhania, 58, had married Nawaz Modi, daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, in 1999.

