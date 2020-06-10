Rajasthan Borders Sealed: Ashok Gehlot Govt Issues Guidelines For Inter-State Movement of People, Here's How You Can Leave or Enter State Via Road, Rail And Air Travel

Jaipur, June 10: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday said that it will seal state border for a week amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Rajasthan shares its borders with Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Rajasthan Borders to be Sealed For a Week Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in State.
According to the latest update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Rajasthan has reported 11,245 COVID-19 positive cases. Of these, 2662 cases are active while 8,328 individuals have recovered. So far, 255 people have also died due to the infection. Rajasthan-Gujarat Border Sees Long Queue of Vehicles As Rajasthan Seals All Borders Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, View Pics.
Here Are Things to Keep in Mind to Leave or Enter Rajasthan via Road, Rail and Air Travel:
- People Coming into Rajasthan by road (private bus, personal transport, taxi) will be screened at check posts established on borders, personal IDs to also be checked.
- All persons travelling outside Rajasthan are required to obtain a pass.
- The pass can be obtained from Collector, District Magistrate, Commissioner of Police, DCP, SP, DSP, Sub Divisional Magistrate and local police station.
- On-the-spot passes will be also issued at the airport, railway station and bus stand after verification of IDs.
- Those travelling by scheduled flights/trains/RSRTC buses on June 10, and personal emergency cases (death, accident in the immediate family, hospitalization) does not require a pass.
- Movement of people by international flights into the state to be in accordance with MHA's SOP
- Those coming by domestic commercial flights and train will be screen on arrival.
Rajasthan Government Issues Direction for Inter-State Movement of Persons:
Rajasthan Govt issues directions for regulating the inter-state movement of persons - movement of people by international flights into state to be in accordance with MHA's SOP. People coming to state by scheduled domestic commercial flights/trains/buses to be screened on arrival. https://t.co/DoySgJXcUh pic.twitter.com/5wOAzF4TjX
— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020
After the centre presented its "Unlock 1", all the states in various ways have eased COVID-19 lockdown to restart the economy. Meanwhile, in India, the COVID-19 positive cases have reached 2,76,583 with 7745 deaths.