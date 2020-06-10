Rajasthan Borders Sealed: Ashok Gehlot Govt Issues Guidelines For Inter-State Movement of People, Here's How You Can Leave or Enter State Via Road, Rail And Air Travel

Rajasthan-Gujarat Border Sees Long Queue of Vehicles As Rajasthan Seals All Borders (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jaipur, June 10: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday said that it will seal state border for a week amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Rajasthan shares its borders with Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Rajasthan Borders to be Sealed For a Week Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in State.

According to the latest update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Rajasthan has reported 11,245 COVID-19 positive cases. Of these, 2662 cases are active while 8,328 individuals have recovered. So far, 255 people have also died due to the infection. Rajasthan-Gujarat Border Sees Long Queue of Vehicles As Rajasthan Seals All Borders Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, View Pics.

Here Are Things to Keep in Mind to Leave or Enter Rajasthan via Road, Rail and Air Travel:

People Coming into Rajasthan by road (private bus, personal transport, taxi) will be screened at check posts established on borders, personal IDs to also be checked.

All persons travelling outside Rajasthan are required to obtain a pass.

The pass can be obtained from Collector, District Magistrate, Commissioner of Police, DCP, SP, DSP, Sub Divisional Magistrate and local police station.

On-the-spot passes will be also issued at the airport, railway station and bus stand after verification of IDs.

Those travelling by scheduled flights/trains/RSRTC buses on June 10, and personal emergency cases (death, accident in the immediate family, hospitalization) does not require a pass.

Movement of people by international flights into the state to be in accordance with MHA's SOP

Those coming by domestic commercial flights and train will be screen on arrival.

Rajasthan Government Issues Direction for Inter-State Movement of Persons:

Rajasthan Govt issues directions for regulating the inter-state movement of persons - movement of people by international flights into state to be in accordance with MHA's SOP. People coming to state by scheduled domestic commercial flights/trains/buses to be screened on arrival. https://t.co/DoySgJXcUh pic.twitter.com/5wOAzF4TjX — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

After the centre presented its "Unlock 1", all the states in various ways have eased COVID-19 lockdown to restart the economy. Meanwhile, in India, the COVID-19 positive cases have reached 2,76,583 with 7745 deaths.