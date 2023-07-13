Mumbai, July 13: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an MB student allegedly jumped off the second floor of a building in Noida after her parents said no to marriage. Police officials said that the 24-year-old woman reportedly jumped off the second floor of a building in Sector 121 in Noida. The incident took place on Wednesday after the woman's parents disapproved of her match.

According to a report in the Times of India, the MBA student took the drastic step after her parents allegedly disapproved of her match with a friend whom she met on the Telegram app. An officer privy to the case said that the woman's family had also snatched her mobile phone. The victim who survived the fall is said to be a resident of Ajnara Homes Society in Noida's Sector 121. Noida Shocker: Man Throws Potted Plants at Woman's Home, Breaks Gate With Bare Hands, Police Initiates Action (Watch Video)

MBA Student Met Boyfriend on Telegram App

Cops said that the woman injured herself after jumping off the second floor of her building. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members where she is undergoing treatment. During a preliminary investigation, cops learned that the MBA student met her boyfriend Aman Kumar Dubey (23) on the Telegram app. Officials said that Dubey is a resident of Bansha Nagla of Budaun district,

An officer said that the woman's family members allegedly stopped her from contacting her boyfriend on Tuesday as they did not approve of their relationship. This upset the woman identified as Mahima who jumped from her flat. Meanwhile, police also learned that on June 26, the woman's family wrote a letter to the state human commission about their daughter's relationship with Dubey. Noida Shocker: Man Thrashes Delivery Boy Following Dispute Over OTP, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

'Daughter Influenced to Commit Terrorist Acts'

In the letter, Mahima's father allegedly claimed that he suspects Dubey of influencing his daughter to commit "terrorist acts". The letter also claims that Dubey introduced himself as a RAW agent, however, he did not share any details. "He also claims his brother is a Army Major and father a DCP," the letter stated. The father also said that Dubey has been manipulating Mahima.

"On the pretext of marriage, he took my daughter's signature on blank paper and asked her to get Rs 2 crore," he claimed in the letter.

