Bhubaneswar, November 10: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates are leading on both the Assembly seats in which by-polls were held in Odisha, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday.

As per the ECI, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das is leading from the Balasore seat by 2,671 votes, while Bijaya Shankar Das is ahead by 6,400 votes from the Tirtol seat. Assembly Bypoll Results 2020 Live News Updates From Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, Nagaland.

While BJD's vote share at 12:15 pm stands at 53.5 per cent, that of its closest rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 38.77 per cent.

BJP's Manas Kumar Dutta is trailing behind the BJD candidate on the Balasore seat, while the party's Rajkishore Behera is trailing from the Tirtol seat.

Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. This will be carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.