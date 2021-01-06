Bhubaneswar, Jan 6: At least four workers died on Wednesday and a few others fell ill after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha, official sources said.

The mishap took place at the Coal Chemical Department of the RSP in the morning, when a total of 10 workers were on duty. The four were contractual workers engaged by a private company, they said.

"According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to emission of carbon monoxide gas from the unit," the officials said. IFFCO Gas Leak, 2 Dead, 12 Hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh.

They were admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where they died and a few others are being treated in the RSP dispensary. The RSP authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the mishap, they said.