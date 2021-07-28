Ganjam, July 28: The Odisha police have arrested a man who allegedly burned a 25-year-old woman alive. The shocking incident took place in Pratappur village in Ganjam district on Tuesday evening. The victim died during treatment. The accused, identified as Krushna Chandra Sahoo, was nabbed when he was trying to flee the area. Krushna and the deceased woman were reportedly in a relationship. Odisha: Man Kills Daughter, Wife; Commits Suicide in Jagatsinghpur District.

Krushna and the woman were having an affair for a year. On Tuesday, Krushna called the woman at a secluded house on pretext of discussing something. There, he allegedly threw some inflammable substance on her and burned her alive, according to a report by a local channel. The accused then fled the scene. The woman's screams drew locals to the house who then doused the fire. Odisha Shocker: Woman Pushes Her Kids Into Well After Dispute With Husband.

The woman was first taken to Purusottampur Community Health Centre (CHC) from where she was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. She had received around 80-90 percent burn injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Before her death, the victim named the accused which helped cops arrest him.

"We immediately reached the spot after receiving the information from the sarpanch of Pratappur. The woman was initially rushed to Purusottampur hospital for preliminary treatment and later shifted to MKCG Hospital where she succumbed to the burn injuries," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suryamani Pradhan was quoted as saying.

"Based on the dying declaration of the woman, the accused was arrested," the SDPO added. The motive behind the murder remained unclear. A separate report suggested that an argument had taken place between Krushna and the woman before the incident. Cops were conducting further investigation.

