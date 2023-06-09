Gandhinagar, June 9: The monitoring cell of the Gujarat Police has busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested 20 people, including its chief operative. The main accused, Dhaval Somabhai Patel, a resident of Visnagar, was arrested in Ahmedabad for the reported crime.

At the time of arrest on June 8, Patel was found in possession of a mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 10,000. An additional Rs 1,400 was seized during the investigation. Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Telangana's Warangal, Police Seize Rs 2 Crore Cash, 2 Organisers Arrested.

The bust occurred under the Madhavpura police station in Ahmedabad following a case registered under various sections of the Gambling Act and EPCOC. The investigation found that the accused Jignesh had been previously arrested for online cricket betting and that he operated under the Super Master ID on Ignite777.com. Fake Job Racket Offering Work From Home Busted by Delhi Police.

Four individuals were apprehended on June 7 for their involvement in bin trading on the stock market, a gamble involving significant risk. They were presented before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Ghi-Kanta court in Ahmedabad, who subsequently granted remand until June 13.

Director General of Police and Chief Police Officer of Gujarat, Vikas Sahay, in collaboration with Additional Director General of Police, Neerja Gotar, and Superintendent of Police, Nirlipta Rai, spearheaded the operation.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police leading the operation said that 20 individuals have been arrested so far in connection with this case. Further investigations are underway to apprehend additional individuals associated with the online betting racket.

Earlier, police uncovered 481 different bank accounts related to the illegal activities. A single bank account revealed transactions totalling Rs 2,253 crore, with Rs 9,62,33,149 frozen. Additional funds amounting to Rs 10,172 from other beneficiary bank accounts have been frozen based on information obtained from the frozen account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2023 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).