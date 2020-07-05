Passionate social media influencer and entrepreneur, OprahSIde, identifies working smart and being prayerful as key success factors

OprahSide, also known as Clark Williams, is a passionate sports lover, social media celebrity, and entrepreneur who has proven his prowess to create outstanding content that has endeared him to millions of users across the internet. Since he started creating content in 2016 on his YouTube, Clark has not only revolutionized social media influencing but has created an industry that has attracted thousands of online entrepreneurs from different parts of the globe.

Clark's rise had been phenomenal, to say the least, and the entrepreneur and founder of Lnkminds has attributed his success to working smart and prayers. "I will continue to pray, to make plans on how to achieve certain goals. Work smarter, and as hard as I possibly can," said Clark Williams when he was asked what he would do to continue his growth and success.

Clark Williams started as a YouTuber, sharing his exploits as a video gamer with his fans on a channel he created in 2016. His rise was fantastic, growing the account to more than 600k subscribers before moving to California in 2017. In the same year, Clark created another YouTube channel for sports reaction. This can be rightly argued as the birth of the industry, which has grown in popularity, creating a platform for people to make money while having fun. The channel gathered about 2 million subscribers. However, Clark's curiosity led him to work with Faze, an experience he described as fun.

Clark Williams has ventured into the fashion industry with the recent launch of his clothing brand, Likemnds, as he looks to use his creativity to cause another disruption in the industry.