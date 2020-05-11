Ordnry, the One-Stop-Shop For Creative Clothing

Entrepreneurs Nick Welch, Adrian Kinnavanthong, and Jon Blumberg have just what it takes to bring their brand Ordnry Clothing to the top. They went into this without much prior experience and just nailed it. In turn, they got their dream job of being their own bosses and being part of the fashion industry. Most people like the comfort of structure. Many love to follow in the footsteps of others or being told what to do. They wanted to carve their own path and future to their own liking.

For as long as they could remember, they were into fashion. They would make sketches of clothing during school and would dream of one day opening up a store of their own. Their dreams came true in 2012 when they opened up their own shop under the name of Ordnry. Their brand is a hybrid between Harry Rosen and streetwear. It has an edge to it and is inspired by their love for music. This gives each piece an edge to make it stand out amongst other brands.

They drew inspiration from a city with limited resources. There is limited to no access to

celebs or artists and the people here in Winnipeg, Manitoba travel minimally.

It started out as a one-stop-shop that featured clothing brands for sale on the first floor and upstairs was a barbershop called Ordnry cuts. The point was to get everyone their needs in one go, without having to leave the building. It was quickly realized that the brand was so much more than they had thought when it became the number one best selling brand in the store. Six years later, in 2018 opening up as its own store as Only Ordnry clothing store. This store is located in the exchange district at 233 McDermot Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba, bringing in thousands of eager shoppers yearly. Besides a few pop-up shops here and there, the brand wanted to branch out to people from all over the world so they created their online shop. This shop features tons of clothing and accessories from your favorite Canadian brand, Ordnry.

During this experience, they had the opportunities of traveling around the world getting the attention of/meeting huge celebrities and influencers such as Kelly Olynyk (nba), Madonna (recording artist), Swizz Beats (producer/artist), OBJ (nfl), Tboz (TLC), Southside (Producer), Connor McDavid (NHL),

Tory Lanez (recording artist), DJ Envy (DJ), Janelle Monae (actress/recording artist), Roy Woods (recording artist) , Howie Mandel (comedian/actor), Joan Smalls (VS Model), Anthony Pettis (UFC) and Lil Buck (dancer) who is now their brand ambassador.

They first got into contact with Lil Buck, who opened up many opportunities for them when they sent him a message over Instagram explaining their brand and asking if they could send him one. He received his shirt in the mail shortly after and loved it. He would then introduce the duo to Madonna (recording artist) since he used to be a backup dancer for her during her concerts. Since then they have since built a very close relationship with her that is still standing to this day.