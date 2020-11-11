New Delhi, November 11: The government has issued an order regulating online mediums, including films and news content. As per the government order, online news portals and OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar has been brought under the ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Online audio-visual programmes and current affairs content will also be brought under the ministry. Netflix, Amazon Prime And Other OTT Platforms Restrict High Definition Streaming During COVID-19 Shutdown.

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the amendment order on Monday. From now on, digital content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar will be regulated by the IB Ministry. Notably, the print media is regulated by the Press Council of India. Similarly, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) is there to monitor news channels, the Advertising Standards Council of India is for advertising. Prakash Javadekar Gives OTT Players 100 Days' Time to Set Up Adjudicatory Body And Finalise Code of Conduct.

Order by Government:

Government issues order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes, and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/MoJAjW8fUH — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

For films, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is a regulatory body. However, there was no government body or law governing digital content. Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Internet and Mobile Association of India while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking for regulation OTT platforms. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued the notice. The ministry had told the court that there is a need to regulate digital media.

