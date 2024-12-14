In a shocking incident in Bihar, Avnish Kumar, a recently appointed teacher, was forcibly married under duress after being kidnapped by relatives of a woman he allegedly had a four-year-long relationship with. On Friday, while heading to his school in Katihar, Avnish was intercepted by two Scorpios and abducted by a dozen men who pointed guns at him. The kidnappers forced Avnish to marry Gunjan, a woman from Lakhisarai, after he reportedly refused to formalise their relationship. A viral video showed Avnish visibly distressed as he was coerced into marriage rituals. Following the forced ceremony, Avnish escaped but was later confronted by Gunjan’s family. Avnish denied any romantic involvement, claiming he was harassed by Gunjan. Both parties have filed complaints with the police, and an investigation is underway. This marks another instance of the ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ phenomenon, which has seen a rise in Bihar in 2024. Ludhiana Shocker: Harassed for Dowry by Husband and In-Laws, Woman Dies by Suicide After Consuming Large Quantity of Pills in Punjab; 12 People Booked.

Forced Marriage in Bihar

