New Delhi, July 17: Pakistan offered third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav on Friday. According to a Pakistan media update, a note verbale has been sent accepting India's demand to not have security personnel during the meeting, informed Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan, hours after Indian consular officers met Kulbhushan Jadhav. It further said that the "environment nor the arrangements of the meeting" were in accordance with the assurances given by Pakistan. The MEA stated that it was evident from a camera, that was visible, that the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded.

The MEA also mentioned that Jadhav himself was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the consular officers. 'Kulbhushan Jadhav Under Extreme Pressure to Parrot False Narrative of Pakistan', Says MEA After Indian Envoy in Islamabad Meets Him.

Pakistan Offers Third Consular Access to India For Kulbhushan Jadhav:

Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav (file pic), a note verbale has been sent meeting India's demand to not have a security personnel during the meeting says Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Pakistan Media pic.twitter.com/K6G2zWUQk9 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Earlier this week, MEA mentioned that Jadav appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s claims. Kulbhushan Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy officer, jailed in Pakistan on espionage charges. Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani security agencies in Balochistan in March 2016. In April 2017, Pakistan announced he had been given the death sentence by a military court.

India had moved the International Court of Justice of ICJ against Pakistan for denying consular access to Jadhav. India had also challenged the death sentence awarded to Jadhav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).