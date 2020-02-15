Pakistan: Two Women Separated During 1947 Partition, Reunited in 2020 at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 15: A heartwarming video went viral on social media which shows two friends separated as children in the Partition of 1947 who are reunited in 2020 at Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan.

The 60-second video is shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "Separated in 1947, Reunited in 2020 - at #KartarpurSahib #Pakistan #Punjab."

In the viral video, two elderly women reunited in 2020, who were earlier separated during the Partition in 1947, which separated millions of friends and families overnight. The two elderly women after their reunion can be seen hugging each other with tears in their eyes. UN Chief Antonio Guterres to Visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib During Trip to Pakistan.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "They remind me of my naani. She was 10 when she migrated but never forgot her soul sisters, her tribe, who she left behind and those who came along her from the other side. Time stands frozen for them. Incredible stories."

Another wrote, "Partition reunion stories are the most beautiful. We always tend to forget the pain they had to go through."

A post read, "Very emotional... sometimes I feel there shouldn't have been partition."

"I wanna go to this place...just to witness such beautiful reunion moments...humanity...love...passion...tears of joy & sadness...these moments r just priceless...," a user remarked.