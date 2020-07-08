Kupwara, July 8: Pakistani Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. According to reports, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked, ceasefire violation in the afternoon hours by firing mortars and other weapons. Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The Indian Army is giving betting reply to the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani troops. Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Killed, Another Injured During Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Across LoC in Baramulla District.

However, according to reports, one civilian died in the ceasefire violation. Indian Army’s China Corps in a tweet said, “Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara, North #Kashmir on 08 Jul 2020 in the afternoon hours by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given. Two civilians injured.” Indian Army Targets Pakistani Posts in Rajouri Sector Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violation.

Tweet by Chinar Corps:

Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara, North #Kashmir on 08 Jul 2020 in the afternoon hours by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given. Two civilians injured.#IndianArmy @adgpi pic.twitter.com/DtjoiwrPZb — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 8, 2020

On Tuesday, China Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju said that Pakistan is planning to send infiltrators into the Indian Territory. He added that there are almost 300 terrorists are waiting to cross the LoC. Lt Gen Raju stated, “When Valley is quiet, Pakistan is very uncomfortable. Pakistan has been aiding the terrorists. Launchpads are full with terrorists waiting to infiltrate. My men are ready to receive them.”

The government said on Friday that 14 Indians have been killed while 88 others have been injured by Pakistan in over 2,400 unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the last six months.

