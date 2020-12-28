Panchkula, December 28: Braving all odds, a specially-abled woman crawled up to the voting machine to cast her vote in municipal corporation elections in Haryana’s Panchkula. According to reports, the woman had to crawl to cast her vote as authorities failed to make proper arrangements for divyangs and had could not provide adequate facilities for specially-abled people for casting their votes during Panchkula Municipal Election 2020. The video of the incident also surfaced on social media.. Jind Bypolls 2019: 101 Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Haryana.

In the video, the woman named Savitri Devi is seen crawling towards the polling station. As per a report by The Tribune, the incident took place at a Government Model Primary School in Panchkula’s Sector 17. Former Indian Army officer Lt Gen (R) HS Panag also shared the report on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Crawling to uphold democracy! Panchkula woman with disability crawls up to booth at polling station.” Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: 105-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote in Third Phase of Polls.

Video of the Incident:

Tweet by Lt Gen (R) HS Panag:

Crawling to uphold democracy! Panchkula woman with disability crawls up to booth at polling station https://t.co/umlW4VZSDh — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) December 28, 2020

Elections to the seven municipal bodies of Haryana were held on December 27. The elections for the seats of Mayor and member of all the wards of the Municipal Corporation in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat and the President and members of the Municipal Council in Rewari, Sampla, Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar) will also be held. The results will be declared on December 30.