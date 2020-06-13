Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Pankaja Munde, BJP Leader, Dials Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde After He Was Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Take Care and Get Well Soon'

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 09:09 AM IST
BJP leader Pankaja Munde and Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, June 13: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde on Friday called Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde after he was tested positive for coronavirus. Pankaja dialed the Nationalist Congress Party leader setting aside the political differences and inquired about his health.

According to several media reports, Pankaja Munde dialed the Maharashtra Minister and told him to 'take care and get well soon'. It is to be known that Dhananjay Munde is the estranged cousin of Pankaja Munde. Earlier, Dhananjay won the Parli Assembly seat against Pankaja in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The NCP leader had secured 1.22 lakh votes as against 91,413 votes bagged by Pankaja Munde. Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717.

Earlier, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed the media that state's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for coronavirus but he is asymptomatic and his condition is stable. Tope had said, "It is true he (Munde) has tested positive. He is stable. He is asymptomatic, but there is a minor problem of breathlessness." Adding more, he said, "We are admitting him to Breach Candy Hospital (in South Mumbai). He is a fighter. He will be active in eight to ten days."

Apart from Munde, the minister’s private secretary, his media advisor and three other employees in his office have also tested positive but are asymptomatic. Dhananjay Munde is the third minister in Maharashtra to contract the virus. Prior to him, NCP's Jitendra Awhad and Congress' Ashok Chavan were tested positive with coronavirus. However both recovered from the infection.

