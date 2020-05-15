Part of Sena Bhawan, Indian Army HQ Building, Closed After Reports of One Suspected And One Confirmed COVID-19 Positive Cases

Indian Army (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 15: The Indian Army informed that a part of a floor of the Army headquarters building, Sena Bhawan in New Delhi has been closed for fumigation and sanitisation. The building was closed after one suspect and one confirmed case of coronavirus was detected. Actions as per protocol, such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress. More details are awaited on this piece of news.

On Thursday, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that Indian troops have been upholding peace and tranquillity along the border areas. He further said, "I can say with confidence that development of infrastructure capabilities along our Northern borders is on track. Our force posture won't suffer due to COVID pandemic." Army Chief General MM Naravane Says 'Indian Border Troops Have Been Upholding Peace & Tranquillity Along Border Areas'.

Part of a Floor of Indian Army Headquarters Closed:

India's coronavirus count on Friday crossed 81,000 cases. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,967 new COVID-19 patients and 100 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country have reached 81,970, with 2,649 deaths.