Chennai, September 2: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a notice stating that inter-district govt and private bus service would be resumed in the state from September 7. Apart from this, state CM also announced that passenger train services will also resume from Monday. However, he advised all passengers to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Making the announcement, CM Palaniswami took to Twitter and wrote, "Public and private-public buses will be allowed between the districts of Tamil Nadu from 7.9.2020. Passenger rail transport is allowed to operate within the state from 7.9.2020." Tamil Nadu Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till September 30, Here Are The Full Guidelines.

Here's what the CM said:

Earlier on August 30, the Tamil Nadu CM announced to extend the lockdown till September 30. He stated that there will be no complete lockdown on Sundays in September under the new lockdown norms. Also, he had said that public is allowed to travel between districts across Tamil Nadu without an E-Pass.

Apart from this, the CM had announced that all shops across the state, including Chennai, will be allowed to operate till 8.00 pm. Meanwhile, restaurants and tea shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm, following the government's standard guidelines. Also, parcel services are allowed to operate until 9 pm.

