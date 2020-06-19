Petrol And Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 13th Consecutive Day on June 19, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, June 19: For the 13th consecutive day, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked prices of petrol and diesel on Friday. The price of petrol is increased by 56 paise a litre while that of diesel by 63 paise a litre. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 78.37 per litre from Rs 77.81, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 77.06 a litre from Rs 76.43, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Following the fresh hike in prices, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 84.66 per litre and Rs 76.93 per litre respectively in Mumbai. In Chennai, for a litre of petrol, you will have to shell out Rs 81.32, while diesel will cost Rs 74.23 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata was hiked to Rs 79.59 per litre, while diesel rates were raised to Rs 71.96 a litre.

Oil companies have been raising the fuel rates since June 7. They have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices to a two-decade low. International oil prices have since rebounded and oil firms are now adjusting retail rates in line with them. (With agency inputs)

