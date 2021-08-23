New Delhi, August 22: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Monday, August 23. A day after the fuel rates witnessed a cut, the prices of diesel and petrol have been kept steady on Monday. The rates of petrol and diesel are sky rocketing and the petrol price has breached the Rs 100-mark in several states across the country. The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 101.64 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively on Monday, August 23. The rates of both the fuel were cut by 20 paise in the national capital on Sunday.

The price of petrol in Mumbai stood at Rs 107.66 per litre on Monday, August 23. Meanwhile the price of diesel in the capital city of Maharashtra stood at Rs 96.64 per litre on Monday. The rates have been kept same after marginally reducing a day before. The petrol price in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 23, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.64 Rs 89.07 Mumbai Rs 107.66 Rs 96.64 Kolkata Rs 101.93 Rs 92.13 Chennai Rs 99.32 Rs 93.66

The petrol price in Kolkata stood at Rs 101.93 per litre on Monday, August 23. The diesel is being sold at Rs 92.13 per litre in West Bengal's capital city on Monday.Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 99.32 per litre and Rs 93.66 per litre in Chennai on Monday, August 23 as the rates were kept same by the OMCs.

