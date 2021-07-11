New Delhi, July 11: Amid the record surge in fuel across the country, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Sunday, July 11, providing much required relief from the record-breaking high prices. The petrol prices in the four major metro cities among others have crossed the Rs 100-mark with the consecutive hike in its price. On Sunday, the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi were kept unchanged at Rs 100.91 per litre and Rs 89.88 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 106.93 per litre and Rs 97.46 per litre on Sunday, after a of 34 paise and 26 paise respectively a day before, on Saturday. On Friday the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stood at Rs 106.59 and Rs 97.18 per litre respectively. The price of petrol in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-mark on May 29 and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On July 11, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 100.91 Rs 89.88 Mumbai Rs 106.93 Rs 97.46 Kolkata Rs 101.01 Rs 92.97 Chennai Rs 101.67 Rs 94.39

Meanwhile the price of petrol in Kolkata on Sunday, July 11 stood at Rs 101.01 and the price of diesel in the city stands at Rs 92.97. The prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 39 paise and 32 paise respectively on Saturday. On Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 101.67 per litre and Rs 94.39 per litre respectively.

