New Delhi, June 3: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in India on Thursday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel same across the four metro cities. This marks the second consecutive day when the prices of these fuel have kept unchanged. The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by the OMCs on Tuesday. In Delhi the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 94.49 per litre and Rs 85.38 per litre respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are kept unchanged at Rs 100.72 per litre and Rs 92.69 per litre on Thursday. The petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark in the Maharashtra's capital city on May 29 and has remained above the limit since then. Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata on Thursday stood at Rs 94.50 per litre and Rs 88.23 per litre respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices of Petrol and Diesel on June 3, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 94.49 Rs 85.38 Mumbai Rs 100.72 Rs 92.69 Chennai Rs 95.99 Rs 90.12 Kolkata Rs 94.50 Rs 88.23

The prices of petrol in Chennai stood at Rs 95.99 per litre on Thursday, while the diesel price in the city at Rs 90.12 per litre. Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chandigarh on Thursday stood at Rs 90.89 per litre and Rs 85.04 per litre receptively. In India the Oil Marketing companies change, determine the prices of petrol and diesel on daily basis.

