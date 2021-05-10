New Delhi, May 10: The fuel prices in India continued their upward trend on Monday after remaining unchanged for two consecutive days- on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the petrol and diesel prices in the country rose again sharply as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued to cover for their losses on holding back price rise for the past 18 days. This the fifth increase in fuel prices in about a week. With the latest hike in fuel prices, petrol is now being retailed at Rs 91.53 a litre and diesel Rs 82.06 a litre in Delhi.

According to the latest changes in fuel prices by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), in Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 97.86 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 89.17 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol on May 10 is Rs 93.38 while diesel is being sold at Rs 86.96 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 91.66 and Rs 84.90 respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on May 10, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 91.53/ litre Rs 82.06/ litre Mumbai Rs 97.86/ litre Rs 89.17/ litre Chennai Rs 93.38/ litre Rs 86.96/ litre Kolkata Rs 91.66/ litre Rs 84.90/ litre

Petrol prices in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now. On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged as OMCs decided to pause the daily revision process and closely study the global oil price movement before effecting any change in the domestic market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).